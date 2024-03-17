Kochi: Water metro to set sail to Chittoor, Eloor from March 17

KOCHI: The water metro will commence operations on two new routes – High Court-South Chittoor and South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranalloor – on Sunday. The first trip to South Chittoor from High Court will begin at 7.45am while the one from South Chittoor to High Court at 8 am.

The travel time is 40 minutes with the ticket priced at Rs 40. A total of four trips will be made each day on the new route and the number of trips will be increased based on demand. The service to Mulavukadu North will commence in a few days, the water metro authorities said.

The last trip from High Court to South Chittoor and vice versa will be at 6.45 pm and 6.20 pm, respectively.

On the South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranallor route, the first trip will begin from South Chittoor at 10 am, with a total travel time of 35 minutes.