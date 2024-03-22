Call for mandatory conservation of water to address scarcity in Kochi

KOCHI: Climate change-induced phenomena such as rising temperatures and changing precipitation patterns have affected ground water levels in Kochi and across the state, leading to its scarcity in many places.
To address the challenges and secure the future, S Gopakumar, architect and founder of Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), pushed for adapting to sustainable water management practices and mandatory adoption of water conservation methods in the city.
“Flats, apartments, and households must adopt water conservation methods. In my opinion, it should be made mandatory, especially in urban areas. People should adapt to water harvesting or water recharging practices,” said Gopakumar.
“Water recharging is what we need to address as groundwater level has been depleting over the years. One of the major problems in the city is that wherever we dig, only salt water is found. This can be solved by water recharging,” he said, adding that recycling and reusing water have become a necessity in the city. He also said if local bodies provide reduction by a few percentages in property/buildings tax that practise water conservation, it will motivate many to set up one.
Meanwhile, Kochi Water Authority officials said as of now, the city and adjacent panchayats are not facing major water scarcity and the situation is under control.
‘The Kochi corporation and nearby panchayat are facing deficiency of 80 million litres per day (MLD), which is being managed through the valve control method,” said KWA-Ernakulam official. By 2050, this will increase to 190 MLD, and the only solution to fill the gap is the setting up of the new 190 MLD plant in Aluva with an estimated cost of Rs 505 crore, he said. Administrative nod for the new plant is awaited, the official said.
Presently, the Aluva and Maradu water treatment plants supply around 225 MLD. By overloading, the supply has been increased to around 300 MLD. “With the replacement of a new motor set at Pazhoor plant, it will be supplying an additional 6 MLD of water from next week,” said the official.
Congress councillor Henry Austin said residents in many parts of the Kochi corporation rely on tanker lorries. “Though KWA is supplying water and has a network, tail-end areas face major issues as 30% wastage occurs due to leakage and transmission loss. The city requires at least 400 MLD to tide over water scarcity, but only 200-250 MLD reaches the city due to leakage,” said Austin.
