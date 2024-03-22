Call for mandatory conservation of water to address scarcity in Kochi

KOCHI: Climate change-induced phenomena such as rising temperatures and changing precipitation patterns have affected ground water levels in Kochi and across the state, leading to its scarcity in many places.

To address the challenges and secure the future, S Gopakumar, architect and founder of Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), pushed for adapting to sustainable water management practices and mandatory adoption of water conservation methods in the city.

“Flats, apartments, and households must adopt water conservation methods. In my opinion, it should be made mandatory, especially in urban areas. People should adapt to water harvesting or water recharging practices,” said Gopakumar.

“Water recharging is what we need to address as groundwater level has been depleting over the years. One of the major problems in the city is that wherever we dig, only salt water is found. This can be solved by water recharging,” he said, adding that recycling and reusing water have become a necessity in the city. He also said if local bodies provide reduction by a few percentages in property/buildings tax that practise water conservation, it will motivate many to set up one.