‘A-war-d’ of words over Sangita Kalanidhi award and Vocalist T M Krishna

KOCHI: All is not well in the world of Carnatic music. The music fraternity was already under a lot of scrutiny after the #MeToo Movement but the conferring of the Sangita Kalanidhi — considered the highest accolade in the field — by the prestigious Madras Music Academy (MMA) to renowned vocalist T M Krishna — has further divided the community.
Post the announcement, vocalist sisters Ranjani and Gayatri went on to not just condemn the decision but also boycott the Music Academy Conference 2024 to be held in December. The incident has thrown open a wider debate on whether a musician’s merit can be isolated from their politics in the public eye.
TNIE speaks to Carnatic musicians and aficionados about their stance on the issue.
Surya HK , great-grandson of Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi
As far as TMK’s comments on M S Subbulakshmi are concerned, he has explained himself multiple times, and nobody can deny the kernels of truth there even if you don’t fully agree. I hope she would have responded to TMK and clarified her own personal and professional choices. She would not have been offended by this discourse. But she would have engaged with him directly and exchanged views openly. She does not need spokespersons or superficial custodians of her legacy to use her name and score personal brownie points. I wish that MSS was alive so she could use the platform of the Music Academy to herself give the award to TMK, have a constructive debate about the history and legacy of Carnatic music, and put an end to this tussle that erupts every few years.
Trivandrum Shankar Bhagavathar, bhajan singer
Controversies are arising because Carnatic music has been misinterpreted to be entertainment when its construct leans towards worship of divinity. The ones who protested may have felt this philosophy at their core, and have my support. I am against generalising Brahminism in Carnatic music when we have had Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar mentoring K J Yesudas and artists among like Neyyattinkara Vasudevan.
Trichur brothers, vocalists
We believe that Carnatic music has been and will be a very unifying factor. We have very valid reasons to believe that TMK is only being divisive with his narrative, and is unnecessarily making the issue political! Leave music out of it, that’s our stand.
M D Pallavi, classical singer-actor
Sangeeta Kalanidhi Award is given for excellence in music. Whatever be the political orientation of T M Krishna, the fact that he is an exemplary musician is undeniable, hence. I don’t think he said anything disrespectful about Tyagaraja or M S Subbulakshmi. An art form should accommodate different perspectives.
Dr Sreedev Rajagopal, vocalist and assistant professor
The award is a recognition of TMK as an artist and not his personal opinions. I do not subscribe to his views and cannot agree with his view that Sahithyam is not as important as Sangeetham. Carnatic music gets its identity from their medley. That said, Krishna’s talent as an artist cannot be disputed.
P Ramaa, Carnatic singer
T M Krishna is a great singer, whom we respect, however, he is also sometimes disrespectful. As a Carnatic singer, he is expected to follow the age-old music culture, which he has changed completely. We have great regard for our Trinity Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, and Syama Sastri, and we don’t want to dilute those lyrics. The peaceful way of dealing with it is if Krishna could leave his ego aside and apologise to the music fraternity, assuring them that he would be sensitive towards our heritage.'
Pandit Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, sarod player
This is an attempt by a few to maintain their ownership of art. Even if you do not take any side, you will realise that what Krishna said is not wrong. I support him and believe that music transcends caste and religion. His statements do not insult Tyagaraja or M S Subbulakshmi. Whatever he said was from his understanding of the music industry. The Academy has honoured him based on his musicianship, and there is no embarrassment in that.
Sreevatsan J Menon, Carnatic vocalist
Krishna is an eminent artist and deserves the award for ushering in what could be called a golden era in Carnatic music along with the younger breed of musicians like Sanjay Subramanian, Ranjani, Gayathri, Bombay Jayashri and more. I respect him as an artist even though I may have a difference of opinion with his stands on issues he has raised.
Yella Venkateshwara Rao, Padmasri awardee, senior mridangam artist
The Sangita Kalanidhi Award is the most prestigious honour in the Carnatic music realm, bestowed upon distinguished and senior-most artists. This year, T M Krishna has been selected for this award, and I’m genuinely happy for him. However, I do feel he is still relatively young, and there are many senior artists who are yet to be recognised by the Academy.
Dr Ramaprabha Yerramilli, Carnatic vocalist
Our composers and musicians are the brand ambassadors for our cultural glory. Hence, to protect the rich cultural glory of India and Indian music, the decision by the Raga Sisters is highly appreciable and praiseworthy.
Girija Hariharan, musician
MMA is awarding an activist and a rebel, who has said he will never enter any sabha. A person who degraded women, spoke about casteism and forgot about how he learnt this divine music from his guru is unfit for this award. A person who walked out of sabha should feel bad to receive this award.
(Inputs from Aparna Nair, Diya Maria George, Ishita Roy, Monika Monalisa, Shrimansi Kaushik, Vennapusala Ramya)