‘A-war-d’ of words over Sangita Kalanidhi award and Vocalist T M Krishna

KOCHI: All is not well in the world of Carnatic music. The music fraternity was already under a lot of scrutiny after the #MeToo Movement but the conferring of the Sangita Kalanidhi — considered the highest accolade in the field — by the prestigious Madras Music Academy (MMA) to renowned vocalist T M Krishna — has further divided the community.

Post the announcement, vocalist sisters Ranjani and Gayatri went on to not just condemn the decision but also boycott the Music Academy Conference 2024 to be held in December. The incident has thrown open a wider debate on whether a musician’s merit can be isolated from their politics in the public eye.

TNIE speaks to Carnatic musicians and aficionados about their stance on the issue.

Surya HK , great-grandson of Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi

As far as TMK’s comments on M S Subbulakshmi are concerned, he has explained himself multiple times, and nobody can deny the kernels of truth there even if you don’t fully agree. I hope she would have responded to TMK and clarified her own personal and professional choices. She would not have been offended by this discourse. But she would have engaged with him directly and exchanged views openly. She does not need spokespersons or superficial custodians of her legacy to use her name and score personal brownie points. I wish that MSS was alive so she could use the platform of the Music Academy to herself give the award to TMK, have a constructive debate about the history and legacy of Carnatic music, and put an end to this tussle that erupts every few years.