Glaucoma: The silent thief of sight that affects millions

KOCHI: Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that cause damage to the optic nerve, which is the nerve that carries visual information from the eye to the brain. The damage is usually the result of increased pressure within the eye, which can be caused by a build-up of fluid that flows through the eye. It can cause irreversible vision loss and blindness if left untreated.

In India, the burden of glaucoma is 11.9 million, and the prevalence of blindness is 8.9 million. Glaucoma contributes to 12.8 per cent of blindness in India. Epidemiological studies on glaucoma involving adults aged 40 years and above have shown that glaucoma prevalence is between 2.7 and 4.3 per cent among Indians.

Risk