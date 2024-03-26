Sight glaucoma early with AI tech
BENGALURU: The diagnosis of glaucoma has come a long way, evolving from being solely depended on high intraocular pressure (IOP) to now Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabling detection even when IOP is normal. However, to effectively combat this vision-threatening condition, doctors say regular screening for individuals above 40 is essential.
Dr Meena Menon, consultant, glaucoma services, Sankara Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “Glaucoma, known as the silent thief of sight, includes various types, with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and angle-closure glaucoma (ACG) being the most prevalent.”
POAG progresses gradually and is usually painless, stemming from gradual clogging of drainage canals in the eye, resulting in elevated IOP and subsequent optic nerve damage. On the other hand, ACG can manifest suddenly with a rapid rise in IOP caused by the closure of the drainage canal within the eye. This sudden increase in pressure can result in acute symptoms like intense eye pain, headaches and blurred vision. Some of the other types of glaucoma can result from trauma, chronic steroid eye-drops usage and complications from diabetes, she said.
“AI offers great potential in early glaucoma detection by analysing retinal images or OCT scans, detecting subtle changes before symptoms appear. Algorithms can measure parameters like retinal nerve fibre layer thickness, aiding in early diagnosis. AI-enabled screening systems can facilitate mass screenings in underserved areas, triaging high-risk patients for further evaluation. This optimises resource allocation and reduces healthcare system burdens, improving access to timely treatment,” Dr Meena said.
Dr Navya C, consultant ophthalmologist at Athreya Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “As a precautionary measure, individuals aged 40 or above should undergo screening for glaucoma, even if they do not have a family history or underlying health conditions like diabetes or hypertension, since the condition often presents without symptoms. The screening can either be a visual field test or retinal nerve fibre layer screening for early detection.”
Stating that AI plays a crucial role in early glaucoma detection, Dr Kavya said “AI analyses medical imaging such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans and visual field tests. AI algorithms can identify subtle changes in the optic nerve head and retinal nerve fibre layer that may indicate early signs of glaucoma, often before they are noticeable to human observers.”
She said that this early detection can lead to timely intervention and treatment, potentially preventing vision loss or minimising its severity. “AI also aids in streamlining the diagnostic process, allowing healthcare professionals to prioritise patients who need further evaluation and treatment” she added.
Dr Sri Ganesh, chairman and managing director, Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, said “Glaucoma is a multifactorial disease and needs multiple inputs like IOP, optic nerve damage and visual field loss for diagnosis. Epidemiological studies estimate that glaucoma will affect 27.8 million people in Asia by 2040 with the maximum patients in India and China.”
AI is of tremendous help when there are multiple variables to diagnose early glaucoma. Early detection of glaucoma can prevent blindness, as visual loss in glaucoma is irreversible, Ganesh said. He added that the latest technology in treating glaucoma is MIGS (microinvasive glaucoma surgery), which involves making microscopic incision into the drainage tissue and inserting a catheter within the drainage canal.