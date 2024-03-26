Sight glaucoma early with AI tech

BENGALURU: The diagnosis of glaucoma has come a long way, evolving from being solely depended on high intraocular pressure (IOP) to now Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabling detection even when IOP is normal. However, to effectively combat this vision-threatening condition, doctors say regular screening for individuals above 40 is essential.

Dr Meena Menon, consultant, glaucoma services, Sankara Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “Glaucoma, known as the silent thief of sight, includes various types, with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and angle-closure glaucoma (ACG) being the most prevalent.”

POAG progresses gradually and is usually painless, stemming from gradual clogging of drainage canals in the eye, resulting in elevated IOP and subsequent optic nerve damage. On the other hand, ACG can manifest suddenly with a rapid rise in IOP caused by the closure of the drainage canal within the eye. This sudden increase in pressure can result in acute symptoms like intense eye pain, headaches and blurred vision. Some of the other types of glaucoma can result from trauma, chronic steroid eye-drops usage and complications from diabetes, she said.

“AI offers great potential in early glaucoma detection by analysing retinal images or OCT scans, detecting subtle changes before symptoms appear. Algorithms can measure parameters like retinal nerve fibre layer thickness, aiding in early diagnosis. AI-enabled screening systems can facilitate mass screenings in underserved areas, triaging high-risk patients for further evaluation. This optimises resource allocation and reduces healthcare system burdens, improving access to timely treatment,” Dr Meena said.