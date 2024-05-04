Taste the benefits of this magical fruit!

KOCHI: Mangoes, often hailed as the “king of fruits”, are a tropical delight cherished for their exquisite taste, vibrant colours, and rich nutritional profile. Believed to have originated in South Asia, mangoes have a long history dating back thousands of years, where they were revered not only for their delicious flavour but also for their cultural significance.

Today, mangoes are enjoyed worldwide and are cultivated in various tropical and subtropical regions, bringing joy to millions with their juicy sweetness and versatile culinary applications.

The mango fruit is of great economic value worldwide and of great nutritional importance. Its functional effects are due to numerous important nutrients and bioactive compounds. Mango is a climacteric fruit, capable of developing characteristic ripening-associated changes such as colour, aroma, and taste, before or after harvest

The very diverse phytochemical components in mango fruit can be classified into several groups including macronutrients such as carbohydrates (sugars, pectin, and cellulose), proteins, lipids (Ω-3 and Ω-6 fatty acids); micronutrients such as vitamins A and C, minerals, pigments (chlorophylls, carotenoids, and anthocyanins, depending on the cultivar), phenolic compounds (phenolic acids and flavonoids), and volatile compounds.

Some of the main bioactive compounds identified in mango fruit include phenolic acids (coumaric acid, ferulic acid and hydroxybenzoic acid), polyphenols (quercetin, mangiferin, catechins, tannins, kaempferol, anthocyanins, gallic acid, ellagic acid), carotenoids, which are the most abundant, and the vitamins ascorbic acid, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin. These compounds have been reported to exhibit antioxidant activity and contribute to the prevention of cancer, diabetes mellitus (DM), and cardiovascular disease and inflammatory processes.

Mango fruit is rich in nutrients such as carbohydrates, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals as well as non-nutrient compounds including organic acids, dietary fibre, polyphenols, carotenoids, and other pigments.