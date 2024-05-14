2 more youths rescued from Puthuvype die

With this, the death toll in the tragedy has risen to three. Abhishek (21), son of Surendran Pillai and Kavitha, residents of Kathrikadavu, died on Sunday.

Of the six people who ventured into the sea, three survived. The other three were caught in the tide and went missing. Swimmers from Vypin Beach Club and Dolphin Club, who were conducting a training session at the site, rescued Milan and Alvin first. Abhishek was found half an hour later. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Milan was a second-year BCA student of St Paul’s College, Kalamassery. He is survived by father Boban, who is a goods autorickshaw driver in Gandhinagar, mother Lincy and his brother Mintu. His funeral was held on the day.

Alvin was into newspaper distribution to meet his expenses. He is survived by father Antony, mother Leena and brother Alan. The Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 am.

The last rites for Abhishek were held at Karunagappally in Kollam. His family has been residing in Kochi for the past several years. Abhishek was working in an automobile firm in Kaloor while his brother works with a private firm in Kochi.

A group of youths, who are friends, from Kathrikadavu left for Puthuvype at 6am on Sunday and reached the beach at 7 am to bathe in the sea.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth ventured into the sea near the wall of the IOC plant, which is a deserted area. The swimming club members warned them but they ignored it. However, the immediate intervention of the swimmers helped save the lives of the other three youngsters.