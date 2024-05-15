Kick, kick hurray !

Each team will comprise four foreign players, besides young and talented players from both Kerala and other states. According to an SLK statement, “at least 100 players from the state will be part of the league”.

Sreenadh points out that grassroots-level development needn’t be the main focus of the SLK now as there are already a plethora of initiatives steered by the KFA and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to facilitate this. His only concern is timing.

“The SLK games will likely overlap with the Indian Super League (ISL) and the KFA’s own Kerala Premier League (KPL),” he says. “But I believe this won’t be a problem as SLK will most definitely ‘glam up’ to catch its own audience.”

The Super League is slated to commence in September and will last 45-60 days. However, Navas assures that “the league will be designed in such a way that fixtures don’t clash with the games of ISL and I-League”.

Football enthusiast Unni Paravannur dismisses concerns of overlapping. “Kerala Blasters, the only ISL team from Kerala, has already built a dedicated fan base for their team. SLK will not affect their following,” he says.

“The same holds true the other way as well. Rather than ISL being a deterrent for SLK, it might well augment it as the latter can ride the Manjappada wave for better reach and TV presence.”

Notably, the T’Puram Kombans FC and the Kochi Pipers FC will share the Nehru Stadium in Kaloor with the Kerala Blasters as their home base. “The Kannur and Kozhikode teams will use the EMS Corporation Stadium, while Malappuram and Thrissur will play their home matches in Manjeri,” says Mathew Joseph, CEO of SLK.

Unni laments that the football infrastructure in the state, despite its longstanding passion for the game, is not comparable with other states such as West Bengal or Odisha. “That’s why we don’t get to see the Indian national team play in Kerala,” he says.

One of the persistent concerns raised by the Greater Cochin Development Authority, which manages the Nehru Stadium, is the lack of matches. While SLK is certain to soothe this ache to some extent with its fixtures, Unni maintains that it’s not a ‘win’, as most take it, for Kaloor stadium.

“More football is good, but whether that will actually translate to any credible work on refurbishment of the infrastructure remains to be seen,” he adds.

Unni, however, remains optimistic about SLK’s prospects. “Just as how ISL positively impacted how football is showcased to the audience, this league, too, will raise the profile of Kerala football,” he says.