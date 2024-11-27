Chai pe charcha

KOCHI: Tea, one of the most beloved beverages globally, is more than just a drink — it is a tradition, a source of relaxation, and a pathway to wellness. With its origins deeply rooted in ancient cultures, tea has evolved into a versatile beverage with numerous varieties, each offering distinct flavours and nutritional benefits. From robust black teas to delicate green infusions and herbal remedies, the brew continues to be a cornerstone of health and enjoyment.

Chamomile Tea: A Natural Soother

Chamomile tea is renowned for its calming and therapeutic properties. Long used in traditional, Unani, and homoeopathic medicine, it is particularly effective in alleviating anxiety, inflammation, and mild skin irritation. This herbal tea is a natural remedy for digestive troubles such as colic and flatulence, while its sedative qualities promote stress relief and restful sleep.

Rich in flavonoids like apigenin, quercetin, and luteolin, chamomile tea boasts powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds combat oxidative stress, which is linked to chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions. Recognised as safe by the USFDA, chamomile’s essential oils and extracts also offer antimicrobial and anti-allergenic benefits. Additionally, its analgesic properties and wound-healing abilities make it a staple in modern wellness.

Green Tea: The Antioxidant Powerhouse

Green tea has long been celebrated for its impressive health benefits, largely attributed to its high antioxidant content. Categorised alongside oolong and black teas based on fermentation levels, green tea stands out as the richest source of catechins — antioxidants more potent than those in chocolate, red grapes, wine, or apples.