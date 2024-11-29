Vrischikolsavam gets going in Kochi amid doubts over elephant parades

KOCHI: With the Vrischikolsavam of Tripunithura Sree Poornathrayeesa temple all set to commence on Friday, restrictions imposed by the Kerala High Court on elephant parades have created confusion among devotees.

However, temple devaswom officer Reghuraman clarified that the elephant parades will be conducted with 15 pachyderms, in adherence to the High Court directive.

Vrischikolsavam marks the beginning of the festival season in Kerala, and the temple town will be abuzz round the clock during the eight-day festival, where elephant parades, percussion ensemble performances and cultural programmes will attract devotees from across the state.

The temple will parade 15 elephants during siveli in the morning and vilakku in the evening, to the accompaniment of melam.

On Thursday, the HC declined to interfere on an application filed by the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) seeking exemption from the mandatory 3m distance between elephants for parades. CDB plans to restrict the entry of devotees through the main entrance during the parades so that the entire area in front of the sanctum sanctorum can be utilised to ensure 3m distance between the animals.