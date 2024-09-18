INTERVIEW | Cyber crimes top priority, goal is to recover the money lost by victims: IPS Putta Vimaladitya

KOCHI: Putta Vimaladitya IPS is taking charge as the new Kochi City Police Commissioner at a time when the city is experiencing a surge in cybercrime and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)-related cases.
In his first interaction with the media after assuming charge on Friday, he spoke about the challenges facing the police force in combating unlawful activities and outlined the strategies they are planning to implement in the coming days and weeks to bring an end to the drug menace in this increasingly cosmopolitan city. Vimaladitya also outlined the efforts to address traffic congestion, enhance night patrolling, and increase awareness and enforcement against crimes in the city during the meet-the-press organised by the Ernakulam Press Club on Tuesday.
What are the new strategies in your mind to tackle the surge in cybercrimes?
A. Common people and internet users who lack proficiency or awareness are often easily caught in the trap of cyber fraud. We are treating this issue as a top priority. Raising awareness and enforcing strict measures are crucial steps in combating these crimes. Additionally, we need to understand the evolving tactics of these frauds and how individuals fall victims to them. Alongside this, it’s essential to focus on the detection, reporting, and thorough investigation of such cases. Above all, our goal is to recover the money lost by victims as quickly as possible. The police will be diligently working on all these fronts.
In many of these cases, an inter-state connection is apparent. How can the police handle these cases on their own?
A. Yes, I admit this. There are a lot of challenges in probing cyber crimes. As you mentioned, suspects often operate across different states and involve multiple groups and agencies in their activities. As we know, a cyber fraudster typically requires a SIM card, mobile number, login IDs, bank accounts, and applications like WhatsApp or Telegram to communicate with victims. Therefore, the police need to gather sufficient data from all these sources to trace the scammers. In many instances, the actual users and account holders are different individuals, often using fake identities, which add another layer of difficulty.
Tackling this requires developing new methodologies and ensuring cooperation between various departments, especially through inter-state coordination. Fortunately, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) supports the police in these efforts, with nodal offices functioning in each state. With the help of this government initiative, we can hopefully make significant progress in combating cybercrime.
A new type of cyber fraud involving e-SIMs has now emerged. Have cases related to this been reported in the city?
A. I’m not specifically aware of it at the moment. However, I am closely reviewing the cases that have been reported.
Most of the accused in cyber fraud cases reported here originate from northern states of India. Additionally, no major arrests have been made yet. Does this indicate a failure on the part of the police?
A. No. Many migrants involved in cyber crimes have been arrested. Recently, a suspect connected to a cyber fraud case involving around Rs 7 crore was apprehended in Alappuzha. We are also tracking some of the accomplices of the accused. The increase in detections reflects the active efforts of the police. However, there is still much work to be done.
Night patrolling and surveillance by the police are intended to enhance public security. However, there are allegations that current patrolling efforts are insufficient, and this perceived shortfall is reportedly allowing anti-social elements, both from within and outside the city, to engage in criminal activities and evade capture. What is your response to these concerns?
A. There is a system in Kochi city police to track and monitor anti-social elements within the city limits. If there is a need to strengthen patrolling, we will review the situation and make the necessary decisions.
There is a theory about scammers accessing highly personal data such as bank balances and details. Your comments.
A. Firstly, a lot of personal information is inadvertently leaked through our own social media accounts. For instance, sharing photos of personal IDs or new vehicles can be exploited by scammers. They use this information to gather additional details through social media and execute their schemes. Additionally, users who install applications offering free services without considering security risks may also expose their data. Ultimately, many cyber frauds occur because users are unaware of basic cyber safety practices.
You mentioned that comprehensive awareness is crucial to reducing cybercrime. How does this apply to society?
A. Awareness can be effectively disseminated through residential associations, professional agencies, and educational institutions such as schools and colleges. Engaging these organised groups will help achieve the goal. We can also train individuals to conduct awareness programmes collaboratively. For instance, the city police’s NDPS awareness initiative, ‘Unarvu,’ successfully reached around 35,000 to 40,000 people. We can apply a similar approach here. Additionally, creating and sharing short reels and videos can further enhance public awareness.
Q. As a leading officer of the Anti-Terrorist Squad, you’ve recently overseen some arrests of Maoist activists. Does this suggest that Maoist presence in Kerala has been entirely eliminated?
A. It’s not accurate to say that the Maoist presence has been entirely eradicated, as it is an ideology. However, the armed Maoists operating primarily in forest areas have been largely eliminated. Some individuals may not have been present during operations and arrests, but overall, these arrests represent significant progress. At the same time, there are concerns about the potential for Urban Maoism in the city. The ATS continues to perform effectively in its role.
Are urban Maoists present in Kochi?
A. May be. May be they are functioning. We (ATS) are sorting the details of those who are suspected to be functioning in relation to this.