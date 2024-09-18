INTERVIEW | Cyber crimes top priority, goal is to recover the money lost by victims: IPS Putta Vimaladitya

KOCHI: Putta Vimaladitya IPS is taking charge as the new Kochi City Police Commissioner at a time when the city is experiencing a surge in cybercrime and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)-related cases.

In his first interaction with the media after assuming charge on Friday, he spoke about the challenges facing the police force in combating unlawful activities and outlined the strategies they are planning to implement in the coming days and weeks to bring an end to the drug menace in this increasingly cosmopolitan city. Vimaladitya also outlined the efforts to address traffic congestion, enhance night patrolling, and increase awareness and enforcement against crimes in the city during the meet-the-press organised by the Ernakulam Press Club on Tuesday.

What are the new strategies in your mind to tackle the surge in cybercrimes?

A. Common people and internet users who lack proficiency or awareness are often easily caught in the trap of cyber fraud. We are treating this issue as a top priority. Raising awareness and enforcing strict measures are crucial steps in combating these crimes. Additionally, we need to understand the evolving tactics of these frauds and how individuals fall victims to them. Alongside this, it’s essential to focus on the detection, reporting, and thorough investigation of such cases. Above all, our goal is to recover the money lost by victims as quickly as possible. The police will be diligently working on all these fronts.

In many of these cases, an inter-state connection is apparent. How can the police handle these cases on their own?

A. Yes, I admit this. There are a lot of challenges in probing cyber crimes. As you mentioned, suspects often operate across different states and involve multiple groups and agencies in their activities. As we know, a cyber fraudster typically requires a SIM card, mobile number, login IDs, bank accounts, and applications like WhatsApp or Telegram to communicate with victims. Therefore, the police need to gather sufficient data from all these sources to trace the scammers. In many instances, the actual users and account holders are different individuals, often using fake identities, which add another layer of difficulty.

Tackling this requires developing new methodologies and ensuring cooperation between various departments, especially through inter-state coordination. Fortunately, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) supports the police in these efforts, with nodal offices functioning in each state. With the help of this government initiative, we can hopefully make significant progress in combating cybercrime.