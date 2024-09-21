Probe on into more instances of human trafficking to Laos

“The victim was offered a job in an Insurance company at Laos. The accused pocketed fees of Rs 60,000 from the victim. Later, in May he was taken to Thailand and then shifted to Laos. There the accused was given a job at a call centre that engages in cyber fraud activities targeting Keralites. The victims were asked to contact Keralites on their mobile phones and introduce various dubious investment schemes and swindle their money,” a police officer said.

The victim was not given any of the promised facilities or perks at the workplace as promised. Also, the employees had to engage in illegal work for long hours.

Their passports were in the custody by the employer. “However, the victim managed to flee the place and return to India. The case was registered for human trafficking and cheating against two persons who acted as agents recruiting youngsters to Laos. They are currently absconding,” a police officer said.

Last month, Kochi City Police arrested a Palluruthy native who worked as an agent for a Chinese firm operating in Laos to recruit youngsters to cyber fraud companies. The investigation revealed that the accused recruited six youngsters from the Palluruthy area alone.