Kerala police investigate trafficking of job seekers to Thailand

KOCHI: The police have launched an investigation into a suspected human trafficking incident in which several individuals were deceived with promises of high-paying jobs and taken to Bangkok. Following a magistrate court’s directive, the Elamakkara police have registered three cases against a recruitment agency that operated in Edappally.
According to police officials, the agency, Euro Sky World, began its overseas recruitment activities in Edappally during 2023-24. The firm advertised on social media, claiming to provide visas for New Zealand, Australia, and various South-east Asian countries.
Several job seekers approached the agency for overseas employment. “Although the applicants initially sought jobs in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, the agency lured them into applying for warehouse jobs in Hong Kong, promising salaries of over Rs 2 lakh per month. The victims collectively paid around Rs 7.75 lakh for these job placements,” a police officer said.
In May 2024, the victims were taken to Bangkok under the pretence that their travel to Hong Kong would be finalised upon arrival. However, after reaching Bangkok, they were informed that their Hong Kong visas had not been approved and were advised to seek employment in Bangkok instead. “The victims alleged that in Bangkok, they were coerced into working for an online sex racket.
When they refused, they were threatened, tortured and detained. They were released only after paying a ransom of $1,500,” the officer added.Following complaints filed by three victims in the magistrate court, the police have registered cases against six individuals, including the managing director and employees of Euro Sky World. Two more victims, who were similarly deceived and taken to Bangkok, have also approached the court. The recruitment agency is not operational now.
“We questioned the managing director of the recruitment firm. He claimed that his company was associated with an agent in Tamil Nadu and that the Tamil Nadu native was responsible for cheating the victims. Our initial probe indicates that this agent has been involved in multiple fraud cases,” an official said.
The Tamil Nadu-based agent was previously arrested in another overseas job fraud case in Kochi but is currently out on bail. “We are tracking his movements and working to help the victims reclaim their lost money,” the officer added.