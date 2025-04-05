Kerala police investigate trafficking of job seekers to Thailand

KOCHI: The police have launched an investigation into a suspected human trafficking incident in which several individuals were deceived with promises of high-paying jobs and taken to Bangkok. Following a magistrate court’s directive, the Elamakkara police have registered three cases against a recruitment agency that operated in Edappally.

According to police officials, the agency, Euro Sky World, began its overseas recruitment activities in Edappally during 2023-24. The firm advertised on social media, claiming to provide visas for New Zealand, Australia, and various South-east Asian countries.

Several job seekers approached the agency for overseas employment. “Although the applicants initially sought jobs in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, the agency lured them into applying for warehouse jobs in Hong Kong, promising salaries of over Rs 2 lakh per month. The victims collectively paid around Rs 7.75 lakh for these job placements,” a police officer said.

In May 2024, the victims were taken to Bangkok under the pretence that their travel to Hong Kong would be finalised upon arrival. However, after reaching Bangkok, they were informed that their Hong Kong visas had not been approved and were advised to seek employment in Bangkok instead. “The victims alleged that in Bangkok, they were coerced into working for an online sex racket.