KMRL’s feeder services to connect Infopark, Tripunithura metro stations

KOCHI: Here is happy news for hundreds of techies who arrive at Tripunithura by trains from nearby satellite towns en route to their workplace. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is now geared up to operate ‘point-to-point’ contract carriage services connecting the Tripunithura metro station with the Infopark.

“The service will have no stops in between other than at the Kakkanad metro station, Infopark Phase 1 and Phase 2. We’ve invited applications from private entities/individuals to issue the feeder service licence, which will have a validity of six months,” said a senior KMRL official.

A fixed rate of Rs 60 per individual will be charged for the air-conditioned services along the route. “The operator needs to run the services in the morning and evening during the peak hours six days a week, except Sundays. It will cater to the commuters travelling to the Tripunithura metro station and back.

Furthermore, the feeder service provider shall not compete with the e-bus operating between Kakkanad/Kakkanad Water Metro and Infopark Phase 1 and 2 by picking up and dropping off passengers travelling within the same sector. The issuance of feeder licence shall be on a first come-first serve basis,” the official added.