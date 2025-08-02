MLA T J Vinod urges CM Pinarayi Vijayan to halt power cut threat over missing STPs in Kochi flats

KOCHI: Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod has written to the chief minister against the notices issued to apartment complexes by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) threatening disconnection of power supply over a lack of sewage treatment plants.

PCB served notices on 71 apartment complexes along the T P Canal. Subsequently, KSEB issued notices saying that electricity in nearly 1,500 households in these apartments will be disconnected within seven days in the event of a failure to install sewage treatment plants (STPs).

“STPs are necessary, but constructing one in just seven days is impossible,” the MLA said. “Certain flats that received the notices have already begun STP construction. It will take some time, up to 12 months.” He said it is an unfortunate situation where the apartment residents, including patients and the elderly, are a concerned lot.

“Many of these flats were constructed way before the rule came up. It is highly deplorable that the authorities included such an impractical clause in the notice. The chief minister should take the necessary action immediately,” Vinod pointed out in the letter.