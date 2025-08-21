Kochi Spice Coast Marathon on Oct 25; Registrations open

Kochi Spice Coast Marathon, organised by runner’s group Soles of Cochin, likely needs no introduction. The annual event has played no small role in cultivating a culture of fitness in the city, and has gotten thousands to embrace running since its inception in 2014.

The 10th edition of the marathon will be held on October 25, and registration for the same is now open, Soles of Cochin has announced. “We are expecting a participation of about 5,000 this year,” says Ramesh Kanjilimadhom, one of the organisers.

The event will be held in three categories: full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.097 km), and a non-competitive fun run (5 km). Participants can avail early bird discount until August 26. The prices after are Rs 1,750 for the full and half marathons, and Rs 800 for the fun run.

The marathon is much celebrated as it takes participants through the heart of Kochi, blending the charm of heritage streets and scenic coastal stretches. Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or a first-time runner, the run, no doubt, promises an unforgettable journey.

To register: https://www.events.solesofcochin.org/scm2025/