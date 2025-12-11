Beau confesses to killing 19-year-old over relationship argument in Kerala, held

KOCHI: A breakthrough has emerged in the case involving the young woman from Malayattoor whose body was found in a deserted field in Kalady, with police on Wednesday saying that the 19-year-old was murdered by her boyfriend. The accused, 21-year-old Alan, a native of Kalady, was arrested by Ernakulam Rural police after he reportedly confessed to the crime.
“During the interrogation, Alan admitted to killing Chitrapriya by hitting her in the head with a stone following an argument over their relationship,” a source with Ernakulam Rural police said. A detailed investigation proved crucial in cracking the case, he said.
An officer with the probe team, said, “We recovered CCTV footage showing Alan riding a bike with Chitrapriya seated behind him around 2am on Sunday. Two others on a separate bike were seen following them. After the family reported her missing, police examined the visuals and summoned Alan for questioning. He initially claimed he had dropped her off nearby and was allowed to leave. Once the girl’s decomposed body was found, Alan was called again, during which he failed to provide clear answers and eventually confessed to the murder.
“He admitted that he became enraged after seeing photographs of the girl with another man on her phone, and jealousy led to the crime. We are also examining whether the individuals seen accompanying them had any role. More details will emerge after a detailed investigation,” the officer added.
He said the body bore deep head injuries and multiple wounds on her limbs.
Additional superintendent of police Hardhik Meena said, “The postmortem procedure was completed, and the preliminary report suggests the death was caused by a head injury. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be shared in due course.”
Meanwhile, Shilby Antony, a resident of Mundangamattam, said that Chitrapriya, daughter of Shaiju and Shini, was an aviation student in Bengaluru and frequently visited home. She had left home on Saturday evening on the pretext of buying goods from a shop but did not return, prompting the family to lodge a missing person complaint with Kalady police.