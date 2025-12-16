Uncertainty clouds NDA fortunes in Tripunithura

KOCHI: While BJP activists in the district are anxiously awaiting the wresting of power in the Tripunithura municipality, there is uncertainty over the chances of the saffron party as rumours are rife that the LDF and the UDF may join hands to stop the NDA in its tracks.

Although there have been discussions within the Congress about preventing the NDA from staking its claim in both Palakkad and Tripunithura, the party leadership harbours apprehensions about the move, given that the assembly election is just months away.

Though no decision has been taken in this regard, the LDF and the UDF may eventually allow the BJP to exercise its mandate in Tripunithura municipality for six months before they move a no-confidence motion.

The local CPM leadership is of the opinion that the BJP should be allowed to claim the chairman post as it is the largest party. And, if the party accepts Congress support, it will be forced to cede the vice chairman’s post. Party leaders are also more concerned about the political ramifications of BJP going all out in claiming a Congress-CPM nexus.