Kochi corporation: V K Minimol, Shiny Mathew to share mayor seat; Deepthi challenges decision

KOCHI: The Congress has named V K Minimol and Shiny Mathew as the new mayors of the Kochi Corporation under a term-sharing arrangement, ending days of suspense after the party’s decisive victory in the local body elections.

While the compromise formula is aimed at balancing factional and community equations within the party, it has triggered open dissent from KPCC general secretary and AICC member Deepthi Mary Varghese, exposing internal fault lines even at a moment of political triumph.

Under the arrangement, Minimol, the state vice-president of the Mahila Congress, and Shiny, a councillor from the Fort Kochi division, will serve as mayor for two-and-a-half years each.

The deputy mayor’s post will also be shared between Deepak Joy and K V Krishnakumar—both Hindus, as both mayoral contenders are Christians—a move widely seen as the Congress leadership’s attempt to maintain caste and community balance in a city with complex social arithmetic.

Three names were in contention for the mayor’s post — Deepthi, Minimol, and Shiny.