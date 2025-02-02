Chottanikkara assault case: Victim cremated after autopsy

KOCHI: The body of the 19-year-old girl who died after being assaulted by her boyfriend at Chottanikkara was handed over to relatives after a postmortem on Saturday.

“The body was handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination and the cremation was held in the evening. Only from the postmortem report can we ascertain the actual cause of the death. Regarding the sexual harassment, we need a report from the doctor who treated the victim at the hospital besides the postmortem report. We will file a report at the court to charge murder offence against the accused,” a police officer said.

The woman was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, Anoop of Thalayolaparambu, at her residence on January 25. When the victim threatened to die by suicide in front of Anoop, he did not dissuade her. The victim tried to hang herself, Anoop cut the shawl. However, instead of giving her medical care, he smothered her and left her unattended.