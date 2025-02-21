NH toll evasion and a 'bumper' business idea

At a time when the state government is mulling over introducing ‘user fee’ on KIIFB-funded projects, here’s a different story — a quirky one of toll evasion and a ‘multi-crore’ business.

The narrow road from Kumbalam Junction along the NH Bypass has been experiencing heavy traffic during peak hours as vehicles coming from Alappuzha side take a detour to evade the nearby toll booth.

Many of those who evade the toll booth are daily commuters. To avoid the ‘user fee’, they take a turn from the junction and head towards the Kumbalam boat jetty, and proceed to Madavana Junction on the NH.

This often leaves the interior roads of Kumbalam clogged and poses a traffic hazard to local residents.

Amid this chaos, two longtime buddies in the area found an opportunity to cash in on. Using their modest savings, they started ‘S J Lucky Centre’ – a lottery shop – a couple of years ago in Kumbalam village, about 3km from the Bypass.

Now, a tagline poster in front of their lottery shop attracts attention from toll-evading motorists. ‘Buy lottery with the money you saved by evading the toll. What if you win?,’ reads the banner placed in front of the shop, located at a small tri-junction.