Nutritional needs of the elderly

KOCHI: As people age, their nutritional needs evolve, making a healthy diet and active lifestyle, critical to ensure longevity, vitality, and independence. However, navigating dietary requirements for seniors can be challenging. Nearly 20-30% of elderly individuals suffer from anorexia, a significant contributor to frailty among older adults.

Eating right

Physiological changes associated with ageing heighten the risk of anorexia. Sensory impairments, hormonal changes, gastrointestinal issues, and declining oral health, all contribute to reduced food intake, affecting both the quality and quantity of nutrients consumed. Despite these challenges, simple adjustments can go a long way in building a healthier eating pattern.

Enjoy variety: Incorporate a range of foods from each food group to help reduce the risk of diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. Opt for foods with little to no added sugar, saturated fats, and sodium.

Boost protein intake: To maintain muscle mass, add seafood, dairy, beans, peas, and lentils to your meals.

Include fruits, veggies: Add sliced or chopped fruits and vegetables to meals.

Fortify with vitamin B12: Try foods fortified with vitamin B12, such as cereals, or consult your doctor about taking a B12 supplement.

Reduce sodium: Season foods with herbs and citrus like lemon juice instead of salt.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to aid digestion and nutrient absorption. Avoid sugary drinks.

Meal planning tips

Planning meals doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With the right information and motivation, making healthy choices can be both simple and enjoyable. Here are some tips:

Plan ahead: Meal planning removes the guesswork and ensures a variety of nutritious foods throughout the day.

Stick to a budget: Create a shopping list to help find budget-friendly, healthy foods.

Consider preparation time: Quick meals can be made in as little as five minutes. For those who enjoy cooking, preparing a meal with friends or family can be more rewarding.

Watch your calories: Caloric needs vary by individual. Always discuss weight and fitness goals with professionals before making changes to your diet.