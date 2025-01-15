17-year-old found dead in swimming pool of flat

KOCHI: A 17-year-old boy was found dead at the swimming pool of an apartment in Vazhakala on Tuesday.

The deceased is Joshuva, son of Chris George who resides at Skyline Palmtop apartment in Vazhakala. It was around 7.40am that residents of the apartment found a body at the swimming pool.

Later, it was confirmed that the deceased was Joshuva, whose family resides in a flat on the fourth floor of the building. He was a Class XI student at a private school in Thrikkakara. His parents last saw him on Monday night before he went to sleep.

Murali M K, assistant commissioner of police, said that an investigation into the incident is on.

“We have found a note from Joshuva’s house. However, it doesn’t mention anything about the reason for the death. From a preliminary probe, we suspect it to be a case of suicide. A detailed probe is on,” he said. The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem.