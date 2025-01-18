Chendamangalam triple murder: Rithu arrogant, consumed by rage, impossible to predict, say residents

KOCHI: Despite varying accounts about the academic and professional background of Rithu Jayan, the accused in the Chendamangalam triple murder case, his neighbours, local residents, and even the cops unanimously agree on a single point - he is perceived as an arrogant, volatile individual consumed by anger.

Amid the deep grief over the tragic loss of three lives from a single family, Chendamangalam residents shared their experiences of the accused’s troubling behaviour and violent tendencies.

“He’s a psychopath, intoxicated by drugs, and even involved in drug peddling. No one is willing to cooperate with him in anything because it’s impossible to predict his thoughts or actions,” said Udhayan, a local resident and a handloom worker.

“He (Rithu) operated a mechanic workshop here in Karimpadam for some time. But after a police complaint and subsequent custody, he fled to Bengaluru and has rarely been seen here since,” he said. On the accused’s family background, Ramesan, another Karimpadam resident, said, “His father was a private bus conductor but has since stopped working. Even his parents are afraid of him. He is arrogant, completely indifferent to his family and relatives.”

Ramesan added that they came to know he is a suspect in various cases and is even part of the rowdy list through media reports after he committed the crime. Rama, who runs a hotel in Chendamangalam, said,

“He was my son’s classmate at the Paliyam Government HSS. From those days, he was a troublemaker - always involved in drug abuse. I used to warn my son not to associate with him.” Rama also recalled Rithu’s disruptive behaviour at her hotel, often stirring up arguments.