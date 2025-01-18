KMA management convention concludes in Kochi

KOCHI: The Annual Management Convention conducted by the Kerala Management Association (KMA) saw discussions on various aspects of management industry. The two-day event concluded at Grant Hyatt, Bolgatty, on Friday.

In the era of quick commerce, experts opined that Kerala has immense potential for creative enterprises. Indian food and grocery business worth Rs 600 crore is now the fastest-growing industry in the country, affordable fashion will dominate the fashion sector and significant transformations are happening in the energy sector.

In the convention, business giants from India shared their insights. Hari Menon, co-founder of BigBasket.com commented that the future of retail lies in quick commerce, which, while currently focused on groceries, will expand to include clothing and electronics as well.

Prasad K Panicker, executive chairman of Nayara Energy delivered the keynote address. He spoke about the company’s ventures into solar energy, hydrogen generation, and ethanol production to align with national goals while exploring untapped opportunities.