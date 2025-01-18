Nutritional needs of the elderly

KOCHI: As people age, their nutritional needs evolve, making a healthy diet and active lifestyle critical to ensure longevity, vitality, and independence. However, navigating dietary requirements for seniors can be challenging. Nearly 20 to 30 per cent of elderly individuals suffer from anorexia, a significant contributor to frailty among older adults.

Eating right

Physiological changes associated with ageing heighten the risk of anorexia. Sensory impairments, hormonal changes, gastrointestinal issues, and declining oral health all contribute to reduced food intake, affecting both the quality and quantity of nutrients consumed.

Despite these challenges, simple adjustments can go a long way in building a healthier eating pattern.

Enjoy a variety of food: Incorporate a range of healthy food choices to help reduce the risk of diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. Opt for food with little added sugar, saturated fats, and sodium.

Boost protein Intake: To maintain muscle mass, add seafood, dairy, fortified soy products, beans, peas, and lentils to your meals.

Fruits & vegetables: Add sliced or chopped fruits and vegetables to meals and snacks.

Fortify with Vitamin B12: Try foods fortified with vitamin B12, such as cereals. Consult your doctor about taking a B12 supplement.

Reduce sodium: Season foods with herbs and citrus like lemon juice instead of salt.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to aid digestion and nutrient absorption. Avoid sugary drinks.