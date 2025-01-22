Nutritious route to reduce inflammation

KOCHI: Inflammation, a critical process for the body’s defence and tissue repair, is an essential part of our immune system. It is activated in response to infections, trauma, toxins, or allergic reactions, helping the body recover and heal. However, when inflammation persists and becomes chronic, it can contribute to the development of various diseases, including cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders, neurological conditions, and even cancer. Notably, the ageing process amplifies chronic inflammation, further compromising bodily functions and increasing susceptibility to illness and mortality.

The modern lifestyle, characterised by dietary and behavioural shifts since the industrial revolution 150 years ago, has exacerbated these issues. Industrialised societies have gained access to high-caloric diets, coupled with a sedentary lifestyle due to technological advances. This combination has led to a rise in obesity and non-communicable diseases like metabolic syndrome.

The typical dietary pattern in these regions includes excessive consumption of refined grains, sugars, red and processed meats, eggs, high-fat dairy products, artificially sweetened drinks, and salt, paired with inadequate intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, and legumes. This imbalance fosters weight gain and increases visceral adipose tissue, both of which are linked to chronic inflammation.

Harnessing anti-inflammatory diets

Fortunately, dietary interventions such as the Mediterranean and Nordic diets offer potent anti-inflammatory properties that can mitigate the harmful effects of chronic inflammation. These diets are grounded in the regular consumption of nutrient-rich foods that support health and counteract inflammatory processes.

Mediterranean Diet: The Mediterranean diet emphasises olive oil, legumes, nuts, unrefined cereals, fruits, and vegetables. It includes moderate amounts of fish, seafood, and dairy products, while red and processed meats are consumed sparingly. Olive oil plays a central role, offering phenolic compounds that reduce oxidative stress and inflammation-related diseases. This diet also limits alcohol consumption, focusing instead on whole and minimally processed foods.