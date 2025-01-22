Nutritious route to reduce inflammation

KOCHI: Inflammation, a critical process for the body’s defence and tissue repair, is an essential part of our immune system. It is activated in response to infections, trauma, toxins, or allergic reactions, helping the body recover and heal. However, when inflammation persists and becomes chronic, it can contribute to the development of various diseases, including cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders, neurological conditions, and even cancer. Notably, the ageing process amplifies chronic inflammation, further compromising bodily functions and increasing susceptibility to illness and mortality.
The modern lifestyle, characterised by dietary and behavioural shifts since the industrial revolution 150 years ago, has exacerbated these issues. Industrialised societies have gained access to high-caloric diets, coupled with a sedentary lifestyle due to technological advances. This combination has led to a rise in obesity and non-communicable diseases like metabolic syndrome.
The typical dietary pattern in these regions includes excessive consumption of refined grains, sugars, red and processed meats, eggs, high-fat dairy products, artificially sweetened drinks, and salt, paired with inadequate intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, and legumes. This imbalance fosters weight gain and increases visceral adipose tissue, both of which are linked to chronic inflammation.
Harnessing anti-inflammatory diets
Fortunately, dietary interventions such as the Mediterranean and Nordic diets offer potent anti-inflammatory properties that can mitigate the harmful effects of chronic inflammation. These diets are grounded in the regular consumption of nutrient-rich foods that support health and counteract inflammatory processes.
Mediterranean Diet: The Mediterranean diet emphasises olive oil, legumes, nuts, unrefined cereals, fruits, and vegetables. It includes moderate amounts of fish, seafood, and dairy products, while red and processed meats are consumed sparingly. Olive oil plays a central role, offering phenolic compounds that reduce oxidative stress and inflammation-related diseases. This diet also limits alcohol consumption, focusing instead on whole and minimally processed foods.
Nordic Diet: The Nordic diet prioritises local, seasonal ingredients such as berries, apples, pears, carrots, potatoes, and cabbages. Whole grain products and local fish are staples, while saturated fats and red and processed meats are minimised. Canola oil, rich in unsaturated fats, replaces olive oil as the primary fat source. The diet’s anti-inflammatory effects stem from the phenolic structures present in fruits, vegetables, cereals, legumes, and fish.
Powerful anti-inflammatory compounds
Several bioactive compounds in foods contribute to these diets’ anti-inflammatory effects:
Ferulic Acid: Found in green olives, aubergines, whole grain flour, and dark chocolate.
Quercetin: Present in dark chocolate and raw shallots.
Kaempferol: Found in cumin, black and white beans.
Cyanidin: Present in black beans, strawberries, red raspberries, black olives, and red lettuce.
Epicatechin: Found in cocoa powder, black olives, broad beans, and blackberries.
Caffeic Acid: Found in rye bread, whole grain flour, oregano, rosemary, green chicory, thyme, and potatoes.
Resveratrol: Found in red currants, red wine, green grapes, and dark chocolate.
Tangeretin: Found in orange juice.
Catechin: Present in red wine, dark chocolate, barley, cider apples, pecan nuts, and lentils.
Urolithin: Found in pomegranate juice and red raspberries.
Apigenin: Present in extra virgin olive oil, sage, oregano, rosemary, black olives, artichokes, celery seeds, lentils.
Omega-3 fatty acids, a subtype of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), are another critical component of anti-inflammatory diets. These fats support blood coagulation and aid in resolving inflammatory processes. Dark chocolate, particularly with a cacao content above 70%, is a rich source of flavonoids such as ferulic acid, quercetin, epicatechin, catechin, and resveratrol.
Promoting healthy ageing through diet
The strategic inclusion of these compounds in daily meals can alleviate inflammation, counteracting the negative effects of poor dietary habits and promoting healthy ageing. By choosing diets rich in anti-inflammatory ingredients, individuals can harness the healing power of food to support long-term health and well-being.
Food, therefore, serves not only as nourishment but also as a form of medicine. By embracing these dietary principles, we can take proactive steps toward reducing chronic inflammation and enhancing overall quality of life.