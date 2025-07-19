A gingerbread paradise in Kochi

Tabitha Kurien never planned on becoming a professional baker. But somewhere between the cinnamon-scented chaos of holiday baking with her grandmothers and the hours spent interning in cafe kitchens, baking became her calling.

Today, her venture, The Baking Project, has grown from a solo kitchen experiment into a thriving business in Nettoor, Kochi, and is popular for European-style desserts and DIY gingerbread house kits.

“Baking was always around me,” says Tabitha. “During holidays, all of us grandkids would crowd into the kitchen with our grandmas. We would all pitch in — mixing batter, rolling dough. It was chaotic, but also joyful.”

Perhaps it was that childhood joy that eventually led her to do a degree in food and nutrition. “But I did not have a clear career plan. Basically, I was only ruling out what I didn’t want to do. Food, somehow, felt right. It felt like home,” she smiles.