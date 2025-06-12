Kochi drug bust with a ‘sunglasses’ twist

Where are narcotics typically hidden? Well, they are tucked into trouser pockets, secreted away in handbags, or even concealed in undergarments. Law enforcement agencies have become increasingly adept at detecting these hiding spots. However, a recent case in Cherai, near Munambam, presented a unique challenge for the Ernakulam Rural Police.

The incident unfolded on the night of May 28, when Sub-Inspector Jayakumar P D of the Munambam Police Station received a confidential tip-off. The alert suggested that high-potency narcotic substances were being stored and possibly sold at a villa in the OLH Colony of Cherai.

Without delay, Jayakumar relayed the intelligence to Station House Officer Sandeep and documented the intelligence in writing, initiating proceedings under the NDPS Act’s provisions for search and seizure without a warrant.

Soon, a special inspection squad was formed, and it included SI Hemanth Mohan, ASIs Sreeji and Raji, and CPO Sreejith. Equipped with the station’s investigation kit, the team reached the villa, confirmed by its nameboard.

On entering the compound, they encountered an unexpected twist: the property had two buildings.

The team began with the western structure, topped with a GI-sheet roof. After verifying ownership, they contacted the landlord, a local resident, and asked him to be present for the search.

“When the owner arrived, he informed us that he had rented out the northern building of the villa to a tenant starting May 1 under an 11-month agreement. Upon hearing the nature of our inquiry, he readily agreed to cooperate,” Jayakumar recalls.