Finding balance through play

As the weekend approaches, there’s always a rush to find something that soothes the mind, lets the body run free, helps reconnect with nature, or simply offers a good time with friends.
Some look for activities that challenge them, others seek moments of quiet joy or self-focus. Catering to these needs is Eru.play, a community that encourages people to “unleash the inner child through movement and play”.
With a focus on balance-based activities, Eru.play invites individuals to move, play, and grow. The group, spearheaded by Azhar Mohamed , Aabid Naser, and Anoop Paul explores forms of movement that center around balance — slacklining, skimboarding, balance boards, and more.
Every Sunday at Panampilly Nagar Central Park, a group gathers, regardless of age or experience. They show up simply to play. Laughter rings out, feet wobble on slacklines, and people cheer each other on, fully immersed in the moment.
“We forget to play after we grow up. But playfulness should live inside us. When we play, there’s no fear, no hesitation, we’re not thinking about anything else,” says Aabid.
“We are just having fun. And that’s how life should be viewed too, through the lens of play.”
Interestingly, the name ‘Eru’ is inspired by the letter ‘rru’ in Malayalam script. The founders highlight that the letter has a naturally balanced form. “It also resembles a person balancing with arms raised,” quips one of them. The group, which started five years ago, was brought together by their love for slacklining — walking on a narrow nylon webbing fastened to two trees.
“Though I was familiar with other balancing acts, I found slacklining to be challenging. But with every attempt, I realised I can improve. Now, it has become a healthy addiction. I find it to be a moving meditation,” says Anoop.
For the three founders, the idea of ‘balance’ was what connected them most deeply. “Slackline represents the individual. There is no external force to trip us down, the line mirrors our actions, if you’re tense, it bounces that tension back. In trying to walk it, you discover more about yourself, your thoughts, your energy, you will understand yourself much better,” says Aabid.
Depending on a person’s skill level, the line is tied at varying heights, sometimes as high as four feet. “The line looks uncertain, but once you are on it, you are pushing past fears that usually hold you back,” Azhar points out.
Beyond mental clarity, the activity builds physical strength, too, engaging core muscles, improving posture, and burning calories.
Other than slacklining, the group also does other balance-based sports, like skimboarding and skateboarding. With the arrival of the monsoon and puddles forming across parts of the park, members have begun skimming across the mud.
Any activity where the act of balancing plays a role, finds a home here. “Be it juggling, calisthenics, balancing on a ball, or yoga, balance is the key in all of these,” says Aabid.
“Finding balance is important in every part of life, whether it’s work, relationships, or within ourselves.These activities help you find your center, both in motion and in life.”
Instagram: @eru.play