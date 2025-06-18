Finding balance through play

As the weekend approaches, there’s always a rush to find something that soothes the mind, lets the body run free, helps reconnect with nature, or simply offers a good time with friends.

Some look for activities that challenge them, others seek moments of quiet joy or self-focus. Catering to these needs is Eru.play, a community that encourages people to “unleash the inner child through movement and play”.

With a focus on balance-based activities, Eru.play invites individuals to move, play, and grow. The group, spearheaded by Azhar Mohamed , Aabid Naser, and Anoop Paul explores forms of movement that center around balance — slacklining, skimboarding, balance boards, and more.

Every Sunday at Panampilly Nagar Central Park, a group gathers, regardless of age or experience. They show up simply to play. Laughter rings out, feet wobble on slacklines, and people cheer each other on, fully immersed in the moment.

“We forget to play after we grow up. But playfulness should live inside us. When we play, there’s no fear, no hesitation, we’re not thinking about anything else,” says Aabid.

“We are just having fun. And that’s how life should be viewed too, through the lens of play.”

Interestingly, the name ‘Eru’ is inspired by the letter ‘rru’ in Malayalam script. The founders highlight that the letter has a naturally balanced form. “It also resembles a person balancing with arms raised,” quips one of them. The group, which started five years ago, was brought together by their love for slacklining — walking on a narrow nylon webbing fastened to two trees.