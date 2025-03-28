A heady fusion of ‘telepathism’ and nature at Fort Kochi's David Hall

With over 40 years of artistic experience, Joshe is known as the proponent of ‘telepathism’ in art. His works delve into the theme, exploring the profound connection between spirituality, emotion, and thought.
At David Hall, Joshe has curated an exhibition featuring a diverse collection of sculptures and paintings from seven distinguished artists, including French talents Patrik Andre, Eymony Renaud, and Corinne Cathaud, along with Indian artists Sreejith Pottekkatt, Sanjeev Kishore Gautham, Shilpi Rajan, and Joshe himself.
This exhibition marks the grand finale of the Athirappilly Festival of Arts 2024-25.
The artworks exhibited primarily revolve around the themes of ‘Telepathism and Nature’, with a specific focus on the glorification of nature,” says artist Joshe, who is also a senior fellowship holder from the Government of India (2013-2015).
“Telepathic ability is not exclusive to humans. It extends to every living being. It is about connecting with nature,” he adds.
The exhibited works are characterised by abstract expressionism and impressionism. Through this exhibition, Joshe aims to present alternative approaches to painting.
“I believe the post-modern art movement has been heavily influenced by Cubism. These works, however, were not consciously created. They emerged naturally and spontaneously, as though the artist was guided by an intuitive flow,” says Joshe.
The exhibition features around 150 works, several of which have drawn attention. French artist Corinne Cathaud, for instance, displayed a piece deeply connected to the theme of ‘Water.’ The composition, lines, and colours used in her work bring it close to abstraction. Similarly, Patrik Andre’s pieces explore the ever-evolving concept of ‘Water’ and its interaction with light, air, and nature.
Sreejith Pottekatt’s works depict his experiences in the wilderness, using a range of media including charcoal, acrylic, pen, and pencil to capture his vision in both monochrome and colour.
Joshe highlights that the festival is named after Athirappilly to raise awareness. “For years, the Athirappilly waterfalls have been at the centre of discussions related to development projects,” he says. “There’s a real threat that the falls may dry up if these projects come to fruition. The festival aims to serve as a reminder.”
The exhibition concludes on April 2.