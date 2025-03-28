A heady fusion of ‘telepathism’ and nature at Fort Kochi's David Hall

With over 40 years of artistic experience, Joshe is known as the proponent of ‘telepathism’ in art. His works delve into the theme, exploring the profound connection between spirituality, emotion, and thought.

At David Hall, Joshe has curated an exhibition featuring a diverse collection of sculptures and paintings from seven distinguished artists, including French talents Patrik Andre, Eymony Renaud, and Corinne Cathaud, along with Indian artists Sreejith Pottekkatt, Sanjeev Kishore Gautham, Shilpi Rajan, and Joshe himself.

This exhibition marks the grand finale of the Athirappilly Festival of Arts 2024-25.