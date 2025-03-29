Private bus owners go for the ‘lease’ route to drive profits

KOCHI: An alarming trend in the private transport sector has come to light, with a police report revealing that many bus owners are leasing their vehicles to independent driver-conductor groups instead of employing staff directly.

According to the report by the assistant commissioner of police (traffic), Kochi city, the practice prioritises profit over passenger safety, often leading to reckless driving, mismanagement and increased road accidents. Authorities are now set to scrutinise the financial records of these bus owners to determine whether they have been collecting a fixed rent from these groups instead of paying regular salaries, a practice officials say raises serious accountability concerns.

The report was filed following a Kerala High Court directive to submit an action-taken statement regarding an accident in which a young woman who was riding pillion on her husband’s two-wheeler was crushed to death at Menaka on March 14 allegedly due to rash driving by two private buses owned by the same person.

An investigation team has been constituted to conduct a detailed probe, and it will examine operational violations, illegal hiring practices, and other aspects to determine accountability. The report said the root cause of such an accident is the malpractice and operational violations by private bus permit holders.