Raging sea floods houses in Kerala's Njarakkal; heavy rain wreaks widespread damage

KOCHI: The residents of coastal Ernakulam continue to battle the fury of the sea as raging waves now flood their houses as barricades like geo bags have been swept away.

Four houses near the Jaihind beach in Njarakkal have remained flooded for five days, with the residents left with little food and water left.

“Our house has been flooded since monday and all our appliances and other household items have been drenched in floodwater. We have difficulty in moving to a relief camp as our sister living next door is bedridden after a surgery and needs proper care,” said Mini, who lives with her husband Ratheesh P V, near the beach in Njarakkal.

The local residents fear the situation will worsen if heavy rain persists. Besides areas in Vypeen, several parts of Chellanam also faced a severe attack of tidal waves.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has resulted in widespread damage in different parts of the district. Until 6pm on Friday, Kochi received a rainfall of 23mm. A total of 216 houses were damaged in torrential monsoon rain in the district.

The water level in Muvattupuzha river has exceeded the flood warning level of 10.927m. High tidal waves and rising water levels led to flooding in several low-lying regions in the city and rural areas.