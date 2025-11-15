Girder collapse: RITES to conduct safety audit

KOCHI: In the wake of the recent girder mishap near Eramalloor that claimed the life of a van driver, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appointed RITES Limited to conduct an urgent and comprehensive safety audit of the ongoing six-lane elevated corridor construction on NH-66 between Aroor and Thuravoor.

The crucial safety check aims to ensure that the construction work adheres to the highest standards of safety and quality. The audit’s scope is designed for a thorough review of the project execution, an NHAI spokesperson said.

The RITES team has been tasked with ensuring that the work being carried out on-site strictly follows the approved construction plans and methods.

The primary focus will be on verifying that all work zone safety norms are being strictly followed. These norms are set as per the guidelines established by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC).

NHAI has instructed RITES to commence the safety audit immediately. “Based on the outcome of the Aroor–Thuravoor audit, NHAI will take a view on expanding the safety inspection to other stretches of the NH-66 corridor,” an official said.