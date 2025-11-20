A neurosurgeon’s art operation

Beauty is most beautiful when it is simple. Trust a neurosurgeon, someone who has studied the labyrinths within the brain, saying that. The contours are difficult to manoeuvre, yet their beauty lies in their precision. Surgical precision.
Dr Usha Shajehan, who was a neurosurgeon for over two decades, probably understood the simplicity of beauty best through her profession. Her paintings, to be exhibited at the Vylopilly Samskriti Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram from November 22 to 26, will reflect this understanding amply.
The 140 paintings that will be on display were created over the past year. “A friend, Leela, the wife of Prof. I S Gulati, urged me to take up painting again. I had not painted for the entirety of my career, when complex brain surgeries filled up my time,” says Dr Usha.
“During that phase, there was no mood for colours or sketches. But somewhere within me lingered a passion that had been awakened long ago, when I was 18. A friend named Sreedevi saw my biology sketches and told me I could sketch and paint. That stirred something within me. I did some artworks then, but on entering the medical world, I kept them as a cherished memory.”
Dr Usha’s painting spree restarted last year when she was asked to touch up some prints of Jamini Roy that hung on Leela Gulati’s wall. “That exposed me once again to the world of paintings,” she says.
“From then on, it was quite a passion unleashed. I painted relentlessly — over 140 frames in a year. Some days, it used to be more than two paintings.”
Dr Usha’s paintings reflect her penchant for simplicity, as does her attitude. “What I see around me is a beautiful piece of poetry called life. And that is what strikes me the most. I want to paint it in all its lucidity. It shouldn’t spark any intellectual tug-of-war,” she says.
Aligned with this thought, she paints an elephant basking in all its majesty, letting nature reveal itself through little nuances. So too are her watercolours of the verdant life in the woods. The gurgling ponds, stretches of greenery around softly undulating hills, and wildlife that reflects a quiet contentment in serene, simplistic environs.
“It is the simple, organic happiness that I wanted to capture. That’s what most people seek. Haven’t you seen how works by Raja Ravi Varma or Jamini Roy even now fill souls with a unique sense of charm and calm? The beauty of nature, of life, of everything around me that naturally, seamlessly, and effortlessly stretches beyond the apparent towards the innate is what appeals to me—and what I paint.
“I don’t go looking for it. It just happens. I call it a higher influence — a touch of grace or a feeling of oneness, quite Advaitic in a way,” says the Kochi-born doctor based in Thiruvananthapuram.
She loves working her brush inspired by the photographs taken by her husband, Dr Shajehan Shivasankara Pillai, who was also a neurosurgeon. “He is an avid photographer, whose works form a body on their own. We travel quite a bit, and these journeys inspire both of us. I also take inspiration from his photographs and paint accordingly,” says Dr Usha, who is also a keen cyclist, swimmer, and explorer.
The couple quit medicine three years ago. “We had enough of the field, although we enjoyed every bit of it. We felt it was time to delve into something that connected with our core,” says Dr Usha.
“I learnt a lot from my profession — diligence, nuanced discipline, steadfastness, and above all, fast and precise work. These now help me in pursuing my passion.”
Dr Usha’s upcoming exhibition will be inaugurated by her good friend, Wing Commander S K G Nair (retd), who will do the honours “in a very informal manner”.
“If celebrities come to inaugurate, it becomes more of a publicity gimmick. I responded to a friend’s request to conduct the exhibition. Yet, to me, this is a very personal space. I wish to share it with those who want to be in the same space. The paintings selected too are that way,” she says.
The slow pace Dr Usha has tuned herself to defines most of her paintings, which are classified into collections such as ‘Sunset’, ‘Waterscapes’, ‘Divine Presence’, ‘Fields’, and ‘Light and Shade’.
There are works in different media too — watercolour, pastels, acrylic, etc.
“I am an untrained painter who learnt the colour choreography all by myself. Training would have stripped me of my instinct. The instinct, I feel, is nature’s way of connecting to me,” she says, pointing to her first oil pastel, painted at the Vazhalikkavu Bhagavathi Temple at Thozhupadam in Thrissur.
“I painted with a sling because I had injured my arm in a fall. But the entire scene created in me an undying urge to paint. I titled it ‘Ignite Your Soul’ to show how the call from the soul cannot be ignored.”