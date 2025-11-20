A neurosurgeon’s art operation

The 140 paintings that will be on display were created over the past year. “A friend, Leela, the wife of Prof. I S Gulati, urged me to take up painting again. I had not painted for the entirety of my career, when complex brain surgeries filled up my time,” says Dr Usha.

“During that phase, there was no mood for colours or sketches. But somewhere within me lingered a passion that had been awakened long ago, when I was 18. A friend named Sreedevi saw my biology sketches and told me I could sketch and paint. That stirred something within me. I did some artworks then, but on entering the medical world, I kept them as a cherished memory.”

Dr Usha’s painting spree restarted last year when she was asked to touch up some prints of Jamini Roy that hung on Leela Gulati’s wall. “That exposed me once again to the world of paintings,” she says.