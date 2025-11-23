Murder, panic and a failed cover-up

KOCHI: What began as a sudden outburst soon turned into a clumsy attempt to hide a murder — until alcohol and exhaustion brought the plan crashing down.

Police said the sequence began on Wednesday when George and his wife travelled to their daughter’s home in Ponkunnam. The next afternoon, George returned to Kochi alone, telling his wife he had urgent matters to attend to. Before the incident, he withdrew money from a bank, bought alcohol, and later went to the Ernakulam South area where he picked up the woman and brought her home.

After spending time with her, he paid her Rs 1,000 in two instalments. When she demanded another Rs 2,000, he lost his temper and struck her repeatedly with an iron rod, killing her inside the house.

Panicked, George first tried calling friends to help dispose of the body. When they refused to respond, he went to a nearby shop, collected two large flour sacks by claiming that he needed to remove a dead dog, and wrapped the body inside one of them. He managed to drag the body out of the room but collapsed beside it and fell asleep as he was heavily drunk and exhausted, the police said.

It was in this state that a sanitation worker discovered him on Saturday morning.

Police said a preliminary investigation also indicated that George may have been involved in thefts while working as a home nurse in Idukki and Thodupuzha.