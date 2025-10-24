'Women’s education key to nation-building,' says President Murmu at St Teresa’s College centenary

KOCHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday lauded St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, for its century-long contribution to women’s education and empowerment in Kerala, saying that the institution’s steadfast commitment to academic excellence rooted in spiritual values had made it a beacon of social transformation.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the college, the President said that empowering women through education was essential for India to achieve inclusive growth and realise its demographic potential. "St Teresa’s College has been promoting women’s education in India with steadfast commitment to spiritual values. This is a great contribution to social transformation and nation-building," she said, calling on the students to carry forward the legacy of their predecessors with confidence and purpose.

Murmu said the role of women in Kerala’s social and political landscape had always been significant, noting that the state had given many pioneering women leaders to the nation. Among them were three of the fifteen women members of India's Constituent Assembly — Ammu Swaminathan, Annie Mascarene and Dakshayani Velayudhan — who, she said, "influenced deliberations on fundamental rights, social justice and gender equality" during the framing of the Constitution.