Pothole trouble: Zone-wise estimate ready, corporation to repair Kochi roads

KOCHI: Travelling through the city is set to become a much-improved experience as the Kochi corporation has started the repair of major roads.

A Rs 10-lakh estimate has been prepared to complete the patchwork of roads in all six zones under the corporation’s jurisdiction, according to Seena Gokul, chairperson of the public works standing committee.

The move comes after the High Court recently expressed concern over the presence of dangerous potholes on city roads.

“Considering the situation in the Vyttila zone, an additional fund of `10 lakh has been allocated. Tender proceedings have started. The work will be completed zone-wise,” Seena said.