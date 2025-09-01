Pothole trouble: Zone-wise estimate ready, corporation to repair Kochi roads

KOCHI: Travelling through the city is set to become a much-improved experience as the Kochi corporation has started the repair of major roads.
A Rs 10-lakh estimate has been prepared to complete the patchwork of roads in all six zones under the corporation’s jurisdiction, according to Seena Gokul, chairperson of the public works standing committee.
The move comes after the High Court recently expressed concern over the presence of dangerous potholes on city roads.
“Considering the situation in the Vyttila zone, an additional fund of `10 lakh has been allocated. Tender proceedings have started. The work will be completed zone-wise,” Seena said.
Meanwhile, the Cochin Smart Mission Limited has started the repair of the Stadium Link Road. Following the High Court instruction, the corporation has also invited tenders for the repair work on Rajaji Road near the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station.
“For a long time, the areas close to the KSRTC stand were in poor condition. Several heavy vehicles pass through the road. After the rain, the condition would turn pathetic. So, we decided to tile the road. However, as the court has intervened, we have decided to carry out maintenance immediately,” said Sudha Dileepkumar, councillor of Ernakulam Central.
The work includes the repair of South Janatha Road and Hospital Road.
In the aftermath of protests from the opposition and the public, the corporation is also renovating the Thammanam-Pulleppady road. “There are two issues – the potholes on the road and the incomplete work of the AMRUT project. We have received administrative sanction for the renovation of the road and the work has begun. `60 lakh has been allocated under the AMRUT project too. The work is expected to begin soon,” said councillor Sakeer Thammanam.
On Friday, the court also directed the amicus curiae to verify the road maintenance work carried out by the Kochi corporation.
Seena said small roads too will be renovated soon. “Several councillors have sent letters requesting that minor roads be repaired and renovated immediately. We will consider pothole-patching and retarring using the plan fund. We will evaluate the situation and make further allocations if additional money is needed for tarring. We are moving ahead with the process of tiling minor, poorly maintained roads,” she said.