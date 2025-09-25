Catholic Congress comes out against police inaction on Kalamassery monastery encroachment

KOCHI: The Catholic Congress has accused the police of double standards while dealing with the encroachers of the Mar Thoma Bhavanam property at Kalamassery. “They seem to be pandering to wishes of some people,” alleged the official lay organisation of the Syro Malabar Church in a statement.

Legal justice is not anyone’s to hand out as a bounty, the Catholic Congress said. “Justice is Mar Thoma Bhavanam’s right. It should be noted that even under the current circumstances, wherein the encroachers have even blocked the main gate of the convent, the police remain mere bystanders and are looking the other way. The action of the anti-social elements forcing their way into a place where only women live can never be justified,” the organisation said.

This is a law and order issue, the representatives of the organisation added. “The authorities need to refrain from siding with the people who are trying to disrupt the communal harmony of the area. The authorities need to initiate urgent steps to arrest the encroachers responsible for demolishing the compound wall of the Bhavanam,” said a representative.