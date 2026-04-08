Kerala assembly polls: Electrifying end to high-decibel campaign in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Roadshows, bike rallies and celebratory events were the order of the day as Ernakulam district on Tuesday marked the end of public campaigning for the assembly elections. The supporters of all three fronts gathered at key locations across the district in a show of strength.
With 24.69 lakh voters in 14 constituencies in Ernakulam lined up to cast their final verdict for the next five years on April 9, political parties left no stone unturned to create an impact, with even music bands and DJ performances woven into the grand finale — the kottikalasham.
The Kochi constituency, set to witness one of the strongest competitions in the district between sitting MLA K J Maxy and Ernakulam DCC president Mohammad Shiyas, saw tussles as well. LDF and UDF workers clashed with the police in Thoppumpady after campaigning went beyond the time allowed.
In Paravur, where Leader of Opposition and a potential chief ministerial candidate V D Satheesan faces a triangular contest with LDF’s E T Taison and NDA’s Valsala Prasannakumar, witnessed a wide range of events, in the midst of which a Congress campaigner collapsed and died.
UDF’s Kalamassery candidate E V Abdul Gafoor took out a procession at South Kalamassery while his opponent P Rajeeve’s rally ended with rapper Vedan campaigning for him on stage. For the UDF, Vypeen candidate Tony Chammany and Thrikkakara candidate Uma Thomas concluded their campaigns with bike rallies.
In Aluva, UDF candidate Anwar Sadath was accompanied by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden during a roadshow in an open jeep. The UDF candidate in Ernakulam, T J Vinod, ended his campaign at Manapattiparambu in Kaloor while LDF’s Sabu George brought his campaigning to a close at Kaloor junction.
Tripunithura saw LDF’s K N Unnikrishnan entering the concluding rally by waving to supporters from atop a pickup truck, while NDA’s celebrity candidate, actor Anjali Nair, was received by a massive crowd.