Kochi Metro network sets highest single-day ridership on New Year’s Eve

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) achieved a historic milestone on New Year’s Day, registering over 1.6 lakh passenger journeys across its integrated transport network — Kochi metro rail, electric feeder buses, and Kochi water metro — marking the highest single-day ridership since operations began.

The seamless, safe, and punctual services provided by Kochi Metro played a crucial role in helping the district administration and police effectively manage the massive New Year rush across the city.

Of the total 1,61,683 ridership, 1,39,766 passengers travelled on Kochi Metro trains, which operated extended services until 2 am. The electric feeder bus service, which ran until 4 am, also created a new record with 6,817 passengers, while the water metro witnessed heavy patronage during the celebrations with around 15,000 passengers.

On December 31 alone, Kochi Water metro achieved a new milestone by recording its highest-ever daily revenue of Rs 44,67,688.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera said the achievement was the result of collective efforts by all stakeholders. He also pointed out that the deployment of 15 electric feeder buses connecting metro stations and water metro terminals across multiple routes strengthened first-mile and last-mile connectivity, helping attract more daily commuters.

Since commencing operations in 2017, Kochi Metro has carried over 17.52 crore passengers. During the current year, ridership touched 3,65,86,194, with 32,68,063 passengers travelling in December.