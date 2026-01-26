Aiming high, CIAL bets big on Kochi upgrading to integrated cargo hub

KOCHI: Given its proximity to major sea and rail links, Kochi airport is advantageously placed to emerge as a key cargo hub in South India. And this year — which marks the silver jubilee of cargo operations at the airport — operator Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is betting on transforming Kochi into a multimodel logistics hub. “Cargo business is booming at Kochi airport, but the potential is far higher,” highlighted Satish Kumar Pai, general manager and head of cargo at CIAL.

To this end, CIAL is mulling link-ups via the Periyar river and the Nedumbassery rail line. “An integrated cargo logistics hub will be set up to tie all the links together,” an official said. This is, of course, in addition to a comprehensive upgrade of its cargo ecosystem. “This spans infrastructure expansion, specialised facilities and a wide range of new offerings across perishables, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, pet handling and farmer-led exports,” he added.

Currently, Kochi airport handles nearly 60% of Kerala’s air cargo, with perishables forming its strongest segment. “We export around 100 tonnes of vegetables every day. A large volume also comes from Tamil Nadu,” the official said, adding, “Kochi is recognised as one of the country’s key perishables cargo centres, backed by a dedicated 25,000 sqft facility.”

E-commerce is another major growth area, especially given how CIAL is among only nine airports in the country approved for such operations.