Aiming high, CIAL bets big on Kochi upgrading to integrated cargo hub

KOCHI: Given its proximity to major sea and rail links, Kochi airport is advantageously placed to emerge as a key cargo hub in South India. And this year — which marks the silver jubilee of cargo operations at the airport — operator Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is betting on transforming Kochi into a multimodel logistics hub. “Cargo business is booming at Kochi airport, but the potential is far higher,” highlighted Satish Kumar Pai, general manager and head of cargo at CIAL.
To this end, CIAL is mulling link-ups via the Periyar river and the Nedumbassery rail line. “An integrated cargo logistics hub will be set up to tie all the links together,” an official said. This is, of course, in addition to a comprehensive upgrade of its cargo ecosystem. “This spans infrastructure expansion, specialised facilities and a wide range of new offerings across perishables, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, pet handling and farmer-led exports,” he added.
Currently, Kochi airport handles nearly 60% of Kerala’s air cargo, with perishables forming its strongest segment. “We export around 100 tonnes of vegetables every day. A large volume also comes from Tamil Nadu,” the official said, adding, “Kochi is recognised as one of the country’s key perishables cargo centres, backed by a dedicated 25,000 sqft facility.”
E-commerce is another major growth area, especially given how CIAL is among only nine airports in the country approved for such operations.
“However, the volume of exports, largely destined for the Gulf and Europe, tends to be seasonal, with several lean periods. So we have reached out to cottage industry hubs such as Tirupur and Coimbatore,” the official highlighted. Kochi is preferred to Coimbatore airport, which lacks several international cargo certifications.
Imports are generally low because Kerala is not an industrial hub like, say, Chennai or Bengaluru. “Still, we deal with about 56,000 tonnes of import/export volume. This is presently done via passenger flights, using what limited cargo space they have. But once cargo freighters start calling in at Kochi airport, the volumes will jump significantly,” said an official who deals with cargo operations. We are in talks with some airlines to facilitate this, he added.
Compared with 2024, CIAL registered a 9% growth in international cargo last year. As part of its expansion drive, it opened a new import cargo terminal in 2024 with a built-up area of 1 lakh sqft. The export warehouse capacity has also been expanded to 1 lakh sqft.
In addition, a dedicated ‘pack house’ is also planned to ensure that goods to be exported adhere to specifications in destination countries.
The animal quarantine facility at the CIAL, established under the integrated quarantine certification scheme, also holds promise. Recently regularly approvals have made Kochi one of only seven airports in the country for pet handling. Efforts are also under way to secure relevant certification to boost pharmaceutical exports.
Kerala’s cargo sector records an annual turnover of around D35,000 (airport and seaport). Nearly 57% is contracted in Kochi. “To strengthen the ecosystem further, CIAL plans to set up an incubation centre to train new exporters in regulatory compliance, documentation and market access,” a spokesperson said.
“We need a seamless exchange of knowledge to grow this sector. The incubation centre will facilitate that by connecting airport operators, facilitators and regulatory agencies,” he added.
The upcoming International Cargo Business Summit, being organised in association with FICCI, is the first step in bringing all stakeholders onto a common platform, officials pointed out. It will be held on January 31 and February 1. An exhibition featuring 54 pavilions by airlines, freight forwarders, customs brokers, logistics firms and institutions will run alongside the summit.