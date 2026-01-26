Kerala minister Rajeeve inaugurates fifth edition of Oppam medical camp in Kochi

KOCHI: Minister for Industries and Law P Rajeeve, on Sunday, said that special medical stores will be opened in every panchayat as part of the Oppam medical camp to ensure free medicines and follow-up treatment for economically backward patients.

He was inaugurating the fifth edition of the Oppam medical camp at Kalamassery.

“The Oppam medical camp is one of the largest super speciality medical camps in the state. In four years, more than 25 lakh people have received free treatment through the camp.

As part of the project, 2,246 cataract surgeries, 44 knee replacement surgeries, and the distribution of hearing aids to 116 people have been completed free of charge so far. We have also ensured extensive treatment facilities, including plastic surgery, speciality surgeries, and various scans,” he said.