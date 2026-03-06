Do ordinary people have no value, asks mom of teen hit and run victim

KOCHI: “Do ordinary people have no value here?” Lima could not contain her anguish as she addressed reporters on Thursday.

Five days after they lost their daughter Jasliya Johnson to a hit-and-run in Angamaly, the heartbroken parents – Lima and Johnson – questioned why the police had not arrested the accused even so many days after the tragedy that had shattered the family.

Jasliya, a 19-year-old BCom student of Morning Star College, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on February 28. She passed away on March 3. Cyriac P George, the young doctor who was allegedly driving the car and fled the spot, remains absconding. “My daughter deserves justice. That doctor didn’t even have the humanity to stop the car and take her to the hospital,” said Lima, her voice filled with grief.