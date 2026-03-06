Do ordinary people have no value, asks mom of teen hit and run victim

KOCHI: “Do ordinary people have no value here?” Lima could not contain her anguish as she addressed reporters on Thursday.
Five days after they lost their daughter Jasliya Johnson to a hit-and-run in Angamaly, the heartbroken parents – Lima and Johnson – questioned why the police had not arrested the accused even so many days after the tragedy that had shattered the family.
Jasliya, a 19-year-old BCom student of Morning Star College, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on February 28. She passed away on March 3. Cyriac P George, the young doctor who was allegedly driving the car and fled the spot, remains absconding. “My daughter deserves justice. That doctor didn’t even have the humanity to stop the car and take her to the hospital,” said Lima, her voice filled with grief.
Johnson’s words echoed the pain of a family still struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss. “She had many dreams,” he said, adding that the police were yet to contact them regarding the incident.
The Angamaly police on Thursday issued a lookout notice against Cyriac, a resident of Athirampuzha in Kottayam. They also formed a special investigation team led by Aluva DySP N Babukuttan, deploying three squads, to trace him. Cyriac is currently doing his house surgency at a private medical college. He has been charged under non-bailable sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Cyriac has filed an anticipatory bail application before the sessions court in Kottayam. Senior officers said the police will file a strong objection against his plea, and that efforts are under way to trace and arrest him at the earliest.