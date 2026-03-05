‘A vibrant student, Jasliya pride of our college’: Principal Sister Shimi

KOCHI: Being a volunteer of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Jasliya Johnson was aware of the significance of organ donation and wished to donate her organs.

“In death, we are grateful to this young girl and the family, as she saved four people. She is the pride of our college,” Sr Shimi, the principal of Morning Star College, told TNIE.

On Wednesday, as the mortal remains of 19-year-old Jasliya were kept for public homage at the Angamaly college, the students and teachers paid a heartfelt tribute to the hardworking woman, who had taken up part-time work as well.

Jasliya, who was a second-year BCom student, was staying at the college hostel. She was returning to the hostel on Saturday evening after work when she met with an accident. The police rushed her to the hospital and informed the college authorities, going by the details found in her identity card.

Belonging to a middle-class family, she worked at Domino’s as a part-time staff member to help support her parents while pursuing her studies.

“Jasliya was a vibrant student. She never skipped a class. Even if she was absent on certain days, she would go to the teachers and learn the chapters. Jasliya was a synonym for hard work. It is a loss for the college too. She had a lot of dreams and wanted to achieve more in her life,” Sr Shimi said.