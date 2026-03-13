LPG crisis: Techies mull work from home as Infopark canteens trim menu

KOCHI: How much of an impact does a serving of masala dosa have on an IT company? Ask Amrita, a techie at Infopark, and she will tell you: “It is of paramount importance.”

The non-availability of the item at her office canteen these past two days has her mulling over taking work from home for the remainder of the week. And as luck would have it, the German company sent an office-wide email on Thursday, encouraging employees to work from home. Reason: Non-availability of commercial LPG cylinders to run canteens.

“We thought the war was far away. However, it feels like it is affecting everything,” Amrita said.

In Infopark, several companies have introduced considerable changes to their canteen menu. Lakshmi P, another techie, told TNIE that her company alerted its employees on Thursday that canteen timings have changed.

“That’s not all. There’s been a revision in the menu as well. All live fry items, such as dosa and Chinese dishes, have been stopped,” she said.

In another tower at the IT hub, a large poster has been stuck announcing a similar message. It informed employees that while canteen timings will continue as usual, “a few food vendors may be unable to offer services.”

This would not have been a problem had eateries in the Infopark vicinity continued to operate as usual. “That is not the case. Many have already shut, and more are likely to follow suit in the coming days,” said Jilu Joy, a software programmer.