Home Cities Kolkata

Three arrested for running brothel, trafficking in Kolkata

The three used to run the brothel by procuring and trafficking girls, both minor and major.

Published: 02nd November 2019 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police have busted a trafficking racket by raiding the premises of a building used as a brothel in the southern outskirts of the city.

Three persons, including the female brothel owner, have been arrested, while two girls, including a minor, have been rescued, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said on Saturday.

"The raid was carried out on the basis of credible information on the ground floor of 213, Ho Chi Minh Sarani under Thakurpukur police station. Two persons -- one male and one female -- and the brothel owner, a female, were arrested on Friday," Sharma said.

The three used to run the brothel by procuring and trafficking girls, both minor and major.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to criminal conspiracy, procuring minor girl, trafficking and selling and buying minors for purposes of prostitution, besides various provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and POCSO Act.

Two victims -- aged 23 and around 14 -- were rescued," Sharma said. Both have been kept at a shelter home in Kolkata run by the Child Welfare Committe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Police Brothel Kolkata brothel Trafficking
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp