150-year-old building collapses in Kolkata, one woman dead

Published: 27th August 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

KMC workers prepare to demolish a century-old building after it collapsed, at Beliaghata in Kolkata

KMC workers prepare to demolish a century-old building after it collapsed, at Beliaghata in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: An elderly woman was killed when a portion of a dilapidated building in the city's Beliaghata area collapsed in the early hours on Thursday, police said.

The about 150-year-old building collapsed after a heavy shower, the police said.

The woman, who was in her early 70s, her son and grandson were residents of the building on Beliaghata Main Road.

They were trapped under the debris when it collapsed at around 5.00 AM on Thursday, they said.

Police along with the personnel of the disaster management department faced a tough time while resscuing them, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"The woman was rescued from under the debris in a very critical condition. She was declared brought dead by the hospital where she was rushed," he said.

The son is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the officer added.

