Old woman, girl killed as part of three-storey building collapses in Mumbai

According to officials, five fire engines, a quick response vehicle and ambulances reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

Published: 27th August 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

The building collapsed around 1.00 pm killing two. (Representational Image)

By Online Desk

Days after a five-storey building collapsed in Mahad town around 170 km from Mumbai, in which over 15 died and several were injured, another such incident has been reported, this time from Mumbai's Nagpada area.

A septuagenarian woman and a 12- year-old girl were killed after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Thursday, civic officials said.

The building collapsed around 1.00 pm on Thursday.

According to the fire brigade officials, the toilet block portion of the building on Shuklaji Street caved in.

"The toilet block portion of Mishra building, an old structure, located on Shuklaji Street caved in," an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) .

As per PTI inputs, a girl identified as Aliya Riyasat Kureshi, and a 70 -year-old woman, Noor Kureshi, were rescued from under the rubble.

Five fire engines, a quick response vehicle and ambulances reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway, the officials said.

​(Inputs from PTI, more details awaited)

