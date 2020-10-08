BJP's protest march in Kolkata: Mamata government decides to shut down state secretariat

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day ahead of the BJP's protest march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, against the "worsening law and order situation" in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress government on Wednesday announced that the building will be shut down the building for two days from October 8 "for sanitization purpose".

The BJP leadership termed the decision as a "reflection of the TMC's fear" but maintained that the party would go ahead with the programme as scheduled on Thursday.

State secretariat officials, however, said that the decision to close down Nabanna for regular sanitisation on October 8 and 9 was taken "a few weeks backs and it has nothing to do with the BJP's programme".

Sources in the saffron party said that the government decided to shut down Nabanna on the protest march day to take the steam out of the campaign.

"After the BJP announced its Nabanna Abhiyan programme to protest against worsening law and order, Mamata didi declared holiday (shutdown) in the secretariat for two days. Just wait and see how the people of Bengal send didi on a complete vacation in the days to come," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted.

The TMC said that the BJP is interested in petty politics while the state government is keen to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It seems the TMC government got afraid and decided to close down Nabanna. But we would stick to our programme tomorrow. There would be no change in plans," BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

The TMC's decision proved that it has little or no respect for democratic movements, Basu claimed.

The BJP had last month planned to conduct the protest march on October 8 against alleged worsening law and order situation and the issue of corruption under the TMC government in the state.

According to state BJP sources, the "Nabanna Abhiyan (March to Nabanna)" is part of the party's strategy before the final push against the TMC government.

The Assembly election is due in April-May next year.

"The BJP is bothered about petty politics, but we are bothered about saving lives from COVID-19 and maintaining safety protocols in our fight against the pandemic," senior TMC leader and minister Sujit Bose said.

The "Nabanna Abhiyan" has been convened by the BJP Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party.

Four major rallies - three from Kolkata and one from Howrah - will march towards the state secretariat at Sibpur in Howrah district.

"One rally will be led by state president Dilip Ghosh. (BJP) national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice-president Mukul Roy will lead another," a party leader said.

The two other rallies will be led by BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya and Sayantan Basu, he said.

The government on Wednesday also denied permission to BJP Yuva Morcha's 'March to Nabanna' (the secretariat) a day ahead of the protest programme, citing the Pandemic Act and said that peaceful and democratic rallies within "permissible parameters" of only 100 people will be allowed.

The home department in a communication to BJP Yuva Morcha state general secretary Gobinda Ray and Prakash Das said the rally, slated to be held on Thursday, will not be allowed to march up to the secretariat as it will violate Section 144 Cr PC in force there.

To the Morcha's letter seeking permission for four rallies by more than 25,000 youths each for the mega march, the communciation signed by the special secretary to the home department said "This is not permissible in the pandemic situation".

"You are probably also aware that Section 144 of Cr PC is in force in and around Nabanna. Therefore, we request you kindly to help us in providing you necessary help for peaceful and democratic rallies, within allowed parameters, within the rules of law and not headed to a destination where Section 144 of Cr PC would be violated." the government's letter said.

"We welcome all peaceful and democratic rallies having specific destinations where Section 144 of Cr PC and other provisions of the rule of law are not violated," it stated.

As per the rules laid down by the ministry of home affairs, political congregations have been permitted with a ceiling of 100 people, outside containment zones only.

The letter was sent just hours after the TMC government announced that the state secretariat will be shut for two consecutive days from October 8 for "sanitization purpose".

West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha had announced in September its programme to hold the protest march to the secretariat on October 8 against the alleged worsening law and order situation and the issue of corruption under the TMC government in the state.

The government letter to the Morcha also cited the recent Supreme Court order regarding protest and occupation of sites and public spaces and public ways.

It also pointed out the National Disaster Management Act, which has banned gatherings and political rallies by more than 100 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reacting to the letter, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said these are merely "excuses" to stop BJP and its cadres.

"The Pandemic Act comes into force only when BJP plans to conduct any rally or programme. When TMC conducts rallies and meetings, no rules are applicable. The people of the state are very well aware of the double standards of TMC," Ghosh said.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had led a rally in the city on Saturday against the Hathras rape and murder and alleged torture of Dalits by BJP.